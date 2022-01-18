Family Access Network receives $16,000 from United Way of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a generous $16,000 grant from United Way of Central Oregon to support FAN advocate services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

Advocates connect those in need with crucial resources to help them recover from setbacks quickly. Working directly in schools, FAN removes barriers to essentials like food, clothing, health care, school supplies, and much more. FAN’s vision is a community where children flourish and families thrive.

“United Way of Central Oregon has proved a strong partner as FAN helps our clients weather ongoing struggles in the wake of COVID-19. Through partnerships like this, we’re helping individuals and families access the programs and services they need right now and making a lasting impact on the lives of Central Oregonians and our whole community,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

Each year, United Way of Central Oregon awards grants to vetted local nonprofits that focus on health, education, prevention and development, financial stability, basic needs, childhood trauma, community transformation, and building resilience.

In 2021, they awarded $245,000 to 31 local and regional community agencies to help our community adapt and recover from the fallout of the pandemic, including Family Access Network. United Way of Central Oregon works to improve lives and foster a healthier community.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

