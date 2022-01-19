Visit Bend welcomes four new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Visit Bend’s board of directors voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to appoint four new board members.

While two new members will fill a seat vacated by departing board appointees, the remaining two newcomers will fill seats created through an addition to the bylaws also approved at the meeting.

“The existing Board of Directors voted unanimously to add these new seats to give us a broader segment of the community and the travel industry,” explained Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan. “We’re excited to have some fresh perspectives and energy joining Visit Bend’s governing board.”

New board members include:

Courtney Braun, the Sales Manager and a naturalist guide for Wanderlust Tours.

Daniel Elder, the General Manager for The Campfire Hotel.

Josie Norris, the Grant Program Director for The Conservation Alliance.

Takara Reynolds, a Barista at Bellatazza and Lone Pine Coffee.

Each of the new board members was appointed by the existing board to begin their terms January 18, 2022. Terms last three years and board members are eligible to serve three consecutive terms.

“These community members represent an exciting cross-section of Bend’s hospitality and tourism industry,” explained Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan. “We’re thrilled to have them as part of the team, and look forward to a continued focus on sustainable, responsible visitation to Bend.”

About Visit Bend:

Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism responsibly on behalf of the City of Bend. We’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit visitbend.com