Oregon releases updated fish habitat map, shows where removal-fill permits needed

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The State of Oregon released Tuesday an updated essential salmonid habitat map, which shows streams where activities like building docks or adding riprap usually require a removal-fill permit.

The map identifies streams that are critical habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other sensitive, threatened or endangered fish species. Oregon law protects these streams by requiring a removal-fill permit for most projects that remove or add any materials. View the map and learn more.

Having a map that shows accurate habitat information helps property owners do their part to protect fish, says Oregon Department of State Lands Director Vicki Walker.

“Everyone who lives along rivers or streams should check the map,” says Walker. “Knowing if a waterway is essential habitat is an important first step in protecting vulnerable fish species.”

The 2022 essential habitat additions totaled approximately six stream miles; a total of two stream miles are no longer essential habitat.

The map is updated as often as yearly to ensure it reflects current Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife data. The update process includes tribal engagement and a public review and comment period. The updated map goes into effect Feb. 1 of each year.

Stay informed about future map updates by joining DSL’s email list for essential salmonid habitat map information. Sign up to receive emails.