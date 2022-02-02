Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. named sponsor of 7th annual Bend Marathon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As an avid runner and Central Oregon native, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. owner and general manager Andy Rhine had long been hopeful to support running races in the local community. After developing a connection with race directors Max King and Kari Strang, Cascade Lakes was offered the opportunity to sponsor the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k races scheduled to take place April 10 in Bend.

Rhine and his family, who have a shared passion for running, appreciate the fellowship and enthusiasm these races bring to all who take part in them. The Rhine family and Cascade Lakes were so enthusiastic about the opportunity that they doubled down on their investment and took it a step further, quickly announcing that the brewery would produce a seasonal 26.2 Brew, a true runner’s ale at 4.6% ABV and 20 IBU. Race participants can also expect to enjoy a refreshing Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. beer upon finishing their distance/race/event.

As the event draws near, the brewery will also host a series of group pub runs and social events, local specials, and runners’ discounts. For those not racing, the 26.2 Brew will be available starting in mid-March at Cascade Lakes’ Bend Brewpub and 7th Street location in Redmond.

"Our decision to support the Bend Marathon is as much personal as it is professional for me, as running is such an integral part of my family and is a great way for us to give something back to the community for supporting us,” says Rhine. "This event couldn’t happen in 2020 or 2021, and I knew having the Bend Marathon back would be a big lift for our local running community. As a Sunriver native and Bend High graduate, it's important to me that we keep these local running events alive. I hope to help build off the Bend Marathon’s success by doing our part to help make this event even bigger, better, and more community-focused than ever, and what better way than to have a local, family-owned community brewery as a sponsor."

In addition to serving as an official sponsor of the 2022 Bend Marathon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and Superfit Productions recently announced a partnership for Superfit’s 2022 trail running series that includes the Mastondon, Horse Butte, and Dirty Half races. Cascade Lakes also will be sponsoring Alpine Running in 2022 which will host several beautiful trail races in Oregon, including Central Oregon’s first 100-mile trail race.

Founded by the Gorgeous Series in 2015, the Bend Marathon and Half-Marathon were acquired by local running fixtures Max King and Kari Strang in 2018. For more information or to sign up for the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, or 5k events, visit www.bend-marathon.com.

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative, and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine, Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, and Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, Cascade Lakes produces more than 7,000 barrels of beer annually, including six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five western states, on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original 7th Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in late 2022. In addition to great beer and food, Cascade Lakes’ philanthropic efforts include the annual Pawsitive Pale Ale fundraiser for BrightSide Animal Center, which raised $800 for shelter animals in 2022. For more information visit www.cascadelakes.com.