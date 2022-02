REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Kiwanis will be selling limited quantities of See’s Candy for Valentine’s Day at discounted prices.

Kiwanis members will staff Spokesman Suites, 226 NW Sixth St., Redmond, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14.

Proceeds benefit Kiwanis youth projects.