Every Child Central Oregon receives $500 St. Charles grant for iPads for youth in foster care

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Child Central Oregon is the grateful recipient of a $500 grant from St. Charles Health system for iPads to be distributed to Central Oregon Youth impacted by foster care.

Youth experiencing foster care utilize technology such as tablets in several ways, educationally, therapeutically, and for virtual visitations with their family of origin.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for up-to-date technology to facilitate virtual visitation due to limited in-person visitation during shutdowns and quarantines. Additionally, youth in care also experience virtual visitation needs due to their family of origin living out of the area and/or experiencing incarceration.

Through the generosity of this St. Charles grant, Every Child Central Oregon can also provide adequate technology to support the academic goals of youth impacted by foster care.

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties, and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care.

Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin, and their partners working in child welfare.

With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole.

To learn more about ECCO, how to become a resource (foster) provider, donate, or volunteer, please visit www.everychildcentraloregon.org