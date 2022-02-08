Beaver Coach Sales holding job fair on Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Top 50 RV Dealer Beaver Coach Sales & Service is hosting a job fair on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beaver Coach Sales & Service 62955 Boyd Acres Road, Bend, OR 97701. This event is free and open to the public.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at our career fair. Beaver Coach is hiring in many departments: Service, Sales, Rentals, and Detail. We are eager to meet motivated individuals seeking employment in an exciting, thriving industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a representative from each department to establish what opportunities would best fit and learn the benefits of working on the Beaver team. Stop by our career fair with your resume and best foot forward, and we'll provide the rest.

About Beaver Coach Sales & Service:

Beaver Coach Sales & Service has proudly served RV enthusiasts and the industry for the last ten years. We could not have done it without our dedicated employees. Whether our experienced service department, stellar sales associates, devoted detailers, or reliable administration, we strive to put our employees first. By valuing our employees and treating them right, they create long-term relationships with our customers.

For more information, please contact Human Resources Manager Kristina Whaley at (541) 760-5438 or email Kristina@BeaverCoachSales.com.