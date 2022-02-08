Hospice of Redmond announces new medical director following recent retirement

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hospice of Redmond announced the recent addition of Dr. Timothy Kelly as their new medical director. Dr. Kelly has joined Hospice of Redmond following the retirement of Dr. David Tretheway.

Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kelly hails from a military background, where he most recently served as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force.

An Anesthesiologist and pain management specialist, Dr. Kelly has a wealth of experience, including caring for wounded warriors and coalition forces, and as the Chief Medical Officer of the Oregon Department of Corrections in Pendleton, where he was instrumental in developing a hospice care program. He is currently a Colonel in the Air Force Reserves and serves as a Senior Flight Surgeon, Flight Commander, and as the Chief of Aerospace Medicine.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Dr. Kelly as part of our team,” said Interim Executive Director Jane McGuire. “In addition to his experience as an Anesthesiologist, Dr. Kelly’s loyalty, dedication, and commitment to service will be reflected in his role as Medical Director while helping Central Oregonians facing a terminal illness.”

In addition to his residency in Anesthesiology, Dr. Kelly completed a Fellowship in Pain Management and has specialized in providing relief in acute and chronic pain to a diverse population for over 25 years.

“I enjoy building relationships with my patients as we make the journey with their families through a difficult time in their lives,” said Dr. Kelly. “It is a high honor to provide compassion and end-of-life care to my patients, and I am sincerely grateful to the patients and their families for placing trust in me to do the work I love to do.”

About Hospice of Redmond

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transitions programs, and community support.