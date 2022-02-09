Shepherd’s House, Tower Coffee partner to help those overcoming trauma, addiction, homelessness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tower Coffee, a next-generation craft coffee roasting industry pioneer, and Shepherd’s House Ministries, a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Central Oregon and beyond by fostering lasting life-change for men and women impacted by trauma, addiction and homeless, announced a partnership Wednesday to provide a sustainable perennial development campaign.

Tower Coffee and Shepherd’s House are both committed to meeting critical needs across Central Oregon for those facing life’s deepest challenges.

“Our mission is to help Shepherd’s House reach further every day to touch and improve lives through sharing and giving. Beginning in February of 2022, we are launching the Shepherd’s House Coffee Club, where 50% of your purchase of Tower Coffee through our newly established partnership will go directly to Shepherd’s House. Tower is covering the cost to produce the coffee, and the remaining 50% goes directly to helping to grow the vital programs and services Shepherd’s House offers while allowing funds to be raised in a perennial and sustainable way. It is our hope that our campaign lives forever.” Bob Brown, CEO Tower Coffee.

“Shepherd’s House Ministries offers food, clothing, safe shelter, and life-transformational programs for those experiencing trauma, addiction, and homelessness. Our Bend and Redmond, Oregon locations will continue to work to meet the growing needs of those experiencing homeless, offer mobile services through our Project S.H.A.R.E. outreach, and expand our addiction recovery programs for men, women, and children. We feel strongly that Tower Coffee, a local Bend establishment with a broader vision to raise needed resources throughout the year, is a great partner and will allow us to help the most people in the greatest need in a sustainable way.” said, Curt Floski, Executive Director at Shepherd’s House.

About Tower Coffee

Tower Coffee Co is founded by coffee-obsessed scientists and engineers partnered with direct trade growers and artisan roasters all driven by the desire to create the perfect cup of handcrafted coffee for every taste, every time.

From harvesting to washing, roasting to grinding, packaging to recycling, Tower Coffee’s passion for purity runs 360°. Tower Roasting and Majestic Blends SUPER POD, or whole bean coffee are flavor Nirvana in a cup.