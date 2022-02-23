Shepherd’s House seeks meals for the homeless during cold snap

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries says it needs the support of the community in providing meals for those experiencing homelessness during this winter cold snap.

They serve over 130 breakfasts and 130 dinners seven days a week, every night of the year. As a colder stretch of weather hits the region, the needs of those experiencing homelessness continue to grow and more meals are needed.

Community groups, churches, neighborhoods, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to participate. Meals are needed in both Redmond and Bend.

To sign up to provide a meal for their Bend Shelter, visit

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/o1w3ql

To sign up to provide a meal for their Redmond Shelter, visit:

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/nqnyod

To make a monetary donation towards meals, visit: