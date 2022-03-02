City Club of Central Oregon sets regional city managers forum for March 17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City Club of Central Oregon brings its annual “Regional City Managers Forum” on Thursday, March 17 to hear from city managers across the tri counties region on what has been a challenge, and what solutions they are formulating.

At City Club’s forums, the community has a space for all perspectives and backgrounds of residents to voice their concerns and ask questions directly to our decision makers during live Q&A .

City managers are the bridge between politics and the day-to-day duties of all city services. In most cases, all city departments report to the city manager, who then reports back to the city council. City managers serve residents directly by making sure our city services are running smoothly and efficiently. They research, analyze, and make recommendations for improvements in the city they serve. Don't miss this upcoming forum to speak directly with your city manager about concerns in your community.

This year the city managers will be discussing topics such as:

Broadband Managing growth Federal infrastructure funds Homelessness Local crime rates Inclusion and accessibility Tourism Water rights Covid Childcare Workforce Wildfire

“The Regional City Managers forum is one of City Club’s most popular forums and we are thrilled to be able to host the event in-person for the first time since 2019. Connecting to our civic leaders and learning about efforts across our region are critical to a citizen involvement,” said Kim Gammond, City Club of Central Oregon Executive Director .

The forum will be held in person as well as livestreaming on City Club of Central Oregon’s YouTube Channel Thursday , March 17 2022, at noon . This forum is brought to you by City Club and sponsored by Hayden Homes.

Moderator:

Tammy Baney, Executive Director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council

City Managers Presenting:

Bend - Eric King

- Eric Pine - Geoff Wullschlager

- Geoff Wullschlager - Gus Burri

Prineville - Steve Forrester

- Steve Forrester Redmond - Keith Witcosky

- Keith Witcosky Sisters - Cory Misley

Event Details:

Event : Regional City Managers Forum

: Regional City Managers Forum When : Thursday , March 17

: , March 17 Time : 11:30AM – 1:30PM

: – Where: In Person at the Riverhouse Convention Center and streaming on YouTube