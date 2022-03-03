Partners in Care Hospice names Hagfors new CEO

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Partners In Care, the leading provider of hospice care in the Central Oregon region, announces the appointment of Greg Hagfors as its new chief executive officer, according to President and Board Chair Suzanne Lafky.

“Our board of directors engaged in a thoughtful process to fill the lead staff role following the retirement of Eric Alexander, who served the nonprofit organization for 16 years," said Lafky. “We are gratified that Greg Hagfors has accepted our offer of employment and will officially be installed on April 11.”

Lafky, who chairs the seven-member policy governance board at Partners In Care, expressed confidence that Hagfors will continue to position the organization as a leader in the care of people with chronic illness or are nearing the end of life. “Greg has been a senior level healthcare executive for over 25 years with experience in a variety of settings in Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon. His interests are in strategy development and deployment, operational performance enhancement, and leadership development, she said. “We are looking forward to his leadership in all aspects of our organization.”

Greg Hagfors is a familiar name to many in Central Oregon, both as a Bend resident and having served as chief executive officer of the Bend Memorial Clinic (now Summit Health) from 2011 to 2016. In addition to helping the clinic grow, he was involved as a board member and chaired the finance committee of the Central Oregon Health Council for nearly three years. In 2016, he became managing director of Castling Partners, providing lead services offerings designed to support and enhance ongoing performance improvement of health system and physician owned medical practices.

Prior to his move to Oregon to join Bend Memorial Clinic, Hagfors was the Senior Vice President - Healthcare for Paley Dixon where he led the firm’s mergers and acquisitions activities for the healthcare sector. He also worked with other business sectors as an advisor/consultant for buyers and sellers of companies.

Hagfors was born and raised in Minnesota. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at North Dakota State University and earned his MBA in Business/Managerial Economics from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the team at Partners In Care. Partners In Care has an outstanding team of employees that has a patient-centered culture that effectively collaborates with other providers throughout the region to enhance the patient’s experience," said Hagfors.

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It was founded in 1979 as an all-volunteer hospice known as Friends of Hospice. The organization became Partners In Care in 2009 through the merger of the two largest hospice and home health providers. Six integrated service lines include Hospice care provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Hospice House inpatient facility; Home Health provided in the patient’s home or care facility; outpatient Palliative Care consultations; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss. www.partnersbend.org