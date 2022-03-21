ODOT Region 4 construction update: week of March 21-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of March 21-25.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will be working on the U.S. 97 southbound alignment installing the new wildlife undercrossing. The contractor has installed a detour lane shift that will route traffic around the excavation work. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work zone and be prepared for the traffic pattern change. No delays are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The Contractor will be working on the shoulder of the highway, no impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete.

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

The contractor will be performing intermittent single lane closures throughout the 3rd St. corridor to facilitate construction activities. Most of the work this week will be between NE Webster Ave and NE Olney Ave. Expect minor delays for traffic. Cyclists will be merging with vehicles through the work zone and pedestrians will have a posted detour route. Access to NE Underwood Ave from 3rd St. is currently closed, use 4th Street for business access.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The contractor will continue work on the shoulder during the day. There will be single lane closures Monday night 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to place temporary barrier on roadway. Access (left turn lane) to 61st Street from northbound U.S. 97 is closed for the next 4 weeks, please use the signed detour which routes traffic through Yew Ave.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

Construction of the roundabout is underway. The contractor has closed Hamby Road at U.S. 20 until April 8. Ward Road at U.S. 20 will be closed starting Tuesday morning on March 22 through April 26. Please use alternate routes during these closures; detour routes will be posted on site.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Single lane closures from milepost 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 both eastbound and westbound through May 22. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26. Work for this week includes installing supports, building access platforms and removing concrete.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

The contractor will be performing earthwork on Brett Way and Wings Way with no impact to traffic. They will be installing a box culvert on Brett Way Tuesday and Wednesday, expect minor delays at the intersection of Homedale Road and Brett Way.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

The contractor will be performing bridge work on the Nevada Street Bridge at milepost 273.71. Work will also be occurring on Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue behind temporary concrete barrier, no delays expected.

The contractor has installed lane shift traffic control on U.S. 97. Most bridge work will be done behind temporary concrete barrier. Minor delays may occur on U.S. 97 as the contractor mobilizes additional equipment on the bridge.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full weekend closures of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays through 6 a.m. on Mondays. The established signed detour route is via I-84 to U.S. 97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9, 2021 and May 23 2022. Additional weekend closures may be needed later in 2022.

Crews will be doing single lane closures at night Monday through Wednesday, expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location in Washington.