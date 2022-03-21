Oregon OSHA invites employers, workers to take a ‘safety break’ on May 11

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Committing to workplace health and safety is no small task. New hazards and challenges arise – sometimes unexpectedly. Stepping back to examine how far you’ve come and how far you still need to go can be difficult during the daily thrum of work.

Yet, it is essential. That is why Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers across the state to take part in Safety Break for Oregon. The annual event – now in its 19th year – calls on employers and workers to pause and reflect on the importance of protecting people from hazards and harm while on the job.

Will you take the Wednesday, May 11, stand-down as an opportunity to refresh your knowledge and training? Will you conduct a clear-eyed examination of where safety and health could be improved at your worksite? Or will you celebrate your successes and recognize emerging safety leaders?

The choice of activity is yours. Sign up now. You could even win a $100 prize.

“This stand-down provides an opportunity for employers and workers to remember the high value they should place on preventing injury and illness in the workplace,” said Lou Savage, interim administrator for Oregon OSHA. “Safety Break for Oregon is not merely symbolic. It offers a genuine opportunity to focus on making safety a reality in the workplace by identifying and eliminating hazards.”

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to share their Safety Break activities on social media; tag Oregon OSHA on Facebook and LinkedIn with #SafetyBreak.

As you plan your Safety Break event, make sure to follow the current COVID-19 guidance and workplace rules. Oregon OSHA’s COVID-19 updates and resources are available. If you have questions about how to apply Oregon OSHA rules to your workplace, contact our technical specialists for free. If you want free and confidential help reviewing and improving your safety and health program – or with returning to work safely as COVID-19 evolves – contact our consultation services.

Employers that sign up online by Friday, May 6, and participate in Safety Break for Oregon will be entered to win one of three $100 checks to be used for a luncheon of their choice.

The prizes will go to participating companies as part of a random drawing. The Oregon SHARP Alliance sponsors the contest. The nonprofit group promotes safety and health management by encouraging teamwork and cooperation among people, employers, and organizations to improve workplace health and safety for Oregon workers.

For more information, ideas on how to host an event, or to download graphics, visit the Safety Break for Oregon website.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit Oregon OSHA.