Portrait of former Rep. Greg Walden unveiled in Capitol Hill ceremony

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- The official portrait of Greg Walden, former congressman for Oregon’s Second Congressional District and chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, was unveiled to the public in a ceremony Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The artwork, painted by Jon Friedman, will be on display in the Energy and Commerce Committee’s hearing room in Washington, D.C. Click here for more images from the portrait unveil.

“Serving as the Representative of Oregon’s Second Congressional District and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are two of the greatest honors of my life,” Walden said. “In both of these roles, my focus was always to apply the principle of ‘leaving your campsite better than you found it,’ something I learned as an Eagle Scout.

"During my time on the Energy and Commerce Committee, I helped write and pass legislation to address the opioid epidemic, improve access to rural broadband, reauthorize the FCC, protect patients from surprise medical bills, advance access to affordable medicines, and strengthen America’s energy sector. My team and I also helped thousands of Oregonians with federal agencies, saved the VA facility in White City, saved the fire-fighting air-tanker base in Medford, passed the Steens Mountain Cooperative Management and Protection Act, and modernized how we manage our federal forests. I’m proud of all the good work my team and I were able to achieve on behalf of the people of Oregon’s Second District and our nation.”

Walden spent over 30 years in public service, including 22 years in the House of Representatives, from 1999-2021. For 20 of those years, Walden served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for six years before being elected as Chairman of the Full Committee in 2017 and Ranking Member in 2019.

Under Walden’s leadership of the Energy and Commerce Committee, 93 percent of the bills approved by the committee received bipartisan support on the House Floor, with the majority of the bills becoming law.

Walden also served as Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) during the 2014 and 2016 election cycles, which produced the biggest back-to-back GOP majorities in U.S. history.