Firewood cutting season set to open on Deschutes, Ochoco National Forests

Beginning Sunday, personal and commercial use firewood collection season will resume on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30.

The public should note this is only for the national forest lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on BLM-administered lands.

Personal firewood permits will be available at local vendors and open Forest Service offices. Commercial permits will only be available at Forest Service offices. For closed Forest Service offices, commercial permits can be made available by calling your local office and arranging a time to obtain a permit.

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the Firewood Synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads. Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis.

It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis and understand the tree species available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas. It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been illegally cut.

Permits will be available at vendors (see attached list) beginning Sunday and available at open Forest Service offices beginning Monday. Currently, only the Sisters Ranger District and Crescent Ranger District have open front offices. As staffing allows, other Forest Service offices will begin opening during May and early June.

Again, it is important to note commercial permits will only be available at open Forest Service offices or through prior arrangements with your local Forest Service office, but will not be available at vendors.

This year personal firewood permits are free for up to 8 cords of wood. This firewood can not be sold and must only be used for personal use. People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit.

Permit holders must be aware of and follow all fire restrictions, which can be found on either of the two Forest’s websites (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) or (www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/home). The Firewood Synopsis and list of vendors are also located on the two websites.

2022 Fire Woodcutting Permit Vendors in Central Oregon Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland

Bend

Bend Bi-Mart 351 NE 2nd St. Bend, Oregon 97701 (541) 389-5505 Butler Market South 61396 S. Highway 97 Bend, Oregon 97702 (541) 383-0146

La Pine

La Pine Bi-Mart 51670 Huntington Rd. La Pine, Oregon 97739 (541) 536-9600 Quick Stop Market 51497 US Highway 97 La Pine, Oregon 97739 (541) 536-2553

Madras

Madras Bi-Mart 1575 SW Madras-Prineville Hwy. (26/97) Madras, Oregon 97741 (541) 475-1394

Prineville

Prineville Bi-Mart 2091 NE 3rd St. Prineville, Oregon 97754 (541) 447-0391

Redmond

Coastal Farm and Home Supply 3141 S. Highway 97 Redmond, Oregon 97756 (541) 548-4095 Redmond Bi-Mart 1727 SW Odem Medo Way Redmond, Oregon 97756 (541) 923-7220

Sisters

Sisters Ace Hardware 373 E. Hood Ave. Sisters, Oregon 97759 (541) 549-8011 Mainline Station 1001 Railway Sisters, Oregon 97759 (541) 549-5400 Sisters Bi-Mart 445 Highway 20 Sisters, Oregon 97759 (541) 719-2000

Sunriver