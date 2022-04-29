Skip to Content
Firewood cutting season set to open on Deschutes, Ochoco National Forests

Beginning Sunday, personal and commercial use firewood collection season will resume on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30.

The public should note this is only for the national forest lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on BLM-administered lands.

Personal firewood permits will be available at local vendors and open Forest Service offices. Commercial permits will only be available at Forest Service offices. For closed Forest Service offices, commercial permits can be made available by calling your local office and arranging a time to obtain a permit.

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the Firewood Synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads. Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis.

It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis and understand the tree species available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas. It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been illegally cut.

Permits will be available at vendors (see attached list) beginning Sunday and available at open Forest Service offices beginning Monday. Currently, only the Sisters Ranger District and Crescent Ranger District have open front offices. As staffing allows, other Forest Service offices will begin opening during May and early June.  

Again, it is important to note commercial permits will only be available at open Forest Service offices or through prior arrangements with your local Forest Service office, but will not be available at vendors.

This year personal firewood permits are free for up to 8 cords of wood. This firewood can not be sold and must only be used for personal use. People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit.

Permit holders must be aware of and follow all fire restrictions, which can be found on either of the two Forest’s websites (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) or (www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/home). The Firewood Synopsis and list of vendors are also located on the two websites.

2022 Fire Woodcutting Permit Vendors in Central Oregon Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland

Bend

Bend Bi-Mart351 NE 2nd St. Bend, Oregon  97701(541) 389-5505
Butler Market South61396 S. Highway 97 Bend, Oregon  97702(541) 383-0146

La Pine

La Pine Bi-Mart51670 Huntington Rd. La Pine, Oregon  97739(541) 536-9600
Quick Stop Market51497 US Highway 97 La Pine, Oregon  97739(541) 536-2553

Madras

Madras Bi-Mart1575 SW Madras-Prineville Hwy. (26/97) Madras, Oregon  97741(541) 475-1394

Prineville

Prineville Bi-Mart2091 NE 3rd St. Prineville, Oregon  97754(541) 447-0391

Redmond

Coastal Farm and Home Supply3141 S. Highway 97 Redmond, Oregon  97756(541) 548-4095
Redmond Bi-Mart1727 SW Odem Medo Way Redmond, Oregon  97756(541) 923-7220

Sisters

Sisters Ace Hardware373 E. Hood Ave. Sisters, Oregon  97759(541) 549-8011
Mainline Station1001 Railway Sisters, Oregon  97759(541) 549-5400
Sisters Bi-Mart445 Highway 20 Sisters, Oregon  97759(541) 719-2000

Sunriver

Summit Xpress71355 S. Spring River Rd. Sunriver, Oregon  97707(541) 598-9080
