ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of May 1-6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT Region 4's construction report for the week of May 1-6.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will be Paving the SB shoulder next week with a single lane closure expect minmal delays. Also the Contractor will be working on the US97 SB Alignment installing the new SB Wildlife undercrossing. The Contractor we be removing the detour lane shift that routes traffic around the structure excavation. Traffic will be placed in the SB slow lane over the new bridge should use caution when traveling through the work and traffic pattern change. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

(view project video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbBls6DDHpE )

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The Contractor will be performing work on the shoulder, no impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete.

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20013 )

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

The contractor will be performing single lane closures in the NB and SB lanes on 3rd St. from Revere to Greenwood to facilitate construction activities, expect delays. Also, a utility contractor will be closing the NB slow lane on 3rd st from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels to move a utility line, this closure will be in place until May 23rd.

(video available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtJbP8wKUGw)

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21483 )

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The Contractor will continue work on the shoulder during the day. The contractor will be working on Quarry and access from US97 onto Quarry will be closed.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20357 )

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The Contractor will have a full road closure of Hamby Rd. at US20 and a full road closure of Ward Rd. at US20 the closure will be in effect until May6th. Please use alternate route during this closure a detour route will be posted. All US20 traffic will be placed on the new roundabout but the Hamby Rd and Ward Rd access legs will still be closed. Also, the contractor will be perfoming single lane closures from Powell Butte Hwy to the Roundabout to pave the travel lanes. Please expect delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21667 )

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sql1WnKHzQ )

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

HOOD RIVER COUNTY: Single lane closures from milepoints 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 in both eastbound and westbound directions continuing through May 22nd. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26th. Contractor will be placing concrete for columns.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20485 )

JEFFERSON COUNTY and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork and drainage work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18731 )

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62 and USBR Bridge at MP 273.71.

Traffic Control installed on Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: lane shift and barrier installation, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, expect minor delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20535 )

US97: The Dalles –California Highway Culverts Project MP 81.42 – 282.86

(Jefferson, Deschutes, and Klamath Counties)

Culvert and drainage work from MP 81.42 to MP 91.22, expect minor delays

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

WASCO COUNTY, SHERMAN COUNTY (OR) / KLICKITAT COUNTY (WA): Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 pm on Thursdays – 6 am on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9th, 2021 and May 23rd, 2022.

Additionally, crews will be doing single lane closures overnight (Mon - Wed nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcvo1U8X9rw )

US26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project (Warm Springs Highway) MP 66.43 112.91

CTWS RESERVATION, WASCO COUNTY: At MP 69, expect single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control for survey and striping work.

WHEELER COUNTY

US26: Bridge Creek (Ochoco Highway) MP 64.91 – 65.19

Shoulder closure expected for concrete curb work.