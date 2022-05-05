Energy Trust, Oregon agencies offer new support and savings for wildfire victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Energy Trust of Oregon announced on Thursday new, additional support for families and businesses owners whose homes and buildings have been damaged or destroyed by wildfires.

The new cash incentive offers are part of a joint effort led by Energy Trust – a nonprofit bringing the benefits of energy efficiency and renewable energy to more people – in cooperation with Oregon’s Department of Energy and Building Code Division to help Oregon families create long-lasting, affordable homes.

Energy Trust offers cash incentives to make energy-efficient upgrades in homes and buildings more affordable and accessible. Moving forward, wildfire victims can now receive more than double the incentives previously offered as they rebuild.

“Sadly, we’re seeing wildfire seasons lasting longer and becoming more severe,” said Michael Colgrove, executive director of Energy Trust. “This new support will help Oregonians who have faced tragedy rebuild family homes that use less energy and are more resilient in the face of future disasters.”

With this offer, the more efficient the home, the higher cash incentives available. Incentives are offered for energy-efficient features such as advanced framing and lighting, high-performance windows, efficient appliances and heating and cooling. Along with saving energy, these features make homes more comfortable and healthier, with better air quality.

In addition, Energy Trust is also offering new cash incentives for design elements that both increase efficiency and strengthen a home against wildfires. These incentives were created following new research to determine which design features were most effective. Those include:

Triple pane windows that add another layer between the interior of a home and the fire.

Exterior rigid insulation that is highly flame resistant and offers considerable energy savings.

Unvented attics that save energy and lower fire risk because they can help keep embers from entering a home.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen communities in Southern Oregon working together to overcome complete devastation,” said Scott Leonard, program manager at Energy Trust. “In that same cooperative spirit, we hope the work from Energy Trust and our partners will make the rebuilding process easier and create new, affordable homes for more families.”



Energy Trust supported ODOE and BCD in the development of their incentives and when combined with Energy Trust’s, homeowners could see savings of more than $16,000 – a major help, especially as supply chain issues and other economic factors continue to increase costs of rebuilding.

Energy Trust, ODOE and BCD incentives include offers for single-family homes, manufactured homes, and commercial buildings. All three organizations offer enhanced support for residents with low incomes. Customers seeking Energy Trust incentives can apply with their builder or on their own if serving as the general contractor.

For more information on all three incentive offers, visit:

Energy Trust of Oregon is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping utility customers benefit from saving energy and generating renewable power. Our services, cash incentives and energy solutions have helped participating customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista save $4.6 billion on energy bills. Our work helps keep energy costs as low as possible, creates jobs and builds a sustainable energy future. Learn more at www.energytrust.org or call 1-866-368-7878.