Deadline at hand to apply for Oregon elections’ Translation Advisory Council

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is recruiting a new Translation Advisory Council to guide the translation of the voters’ pamphlet.

"Every Oregonian deserves the opportunity to participate in civic life in our State,” said Secretary Fagan. “The Translation Advisory Council is a great opportunity to help shape a critical part of that work, and to begin removing barriers to voting for people who speak languages other than English.”

Secretary Fagan is excited to implement HB 3021. The State Legislature passed the bill in 2021. It requires the Secretary of State to translate the voters’ pamphlet and creates the Translation Advisory Council to guide the work.

To be a member of the Translation Advisory Council, a person must be a resident of Oregon and will have civic service and lived experience in a community served by translated voters’ pamphlets or be proficient in English and one of the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mien, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, or Vietnamese.

Applications to the council can be submitted online at https://www.oregon.gov/languages/Pages/application.aspx

Additional information is available at https://oregon.gov/languages

Interested applicants should apply no later than 5:00 pm on June 1, 2022.