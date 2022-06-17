Bend-La Pine Schools to serve free summer meals at five sites, starting Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will once again offer thousands of free, healthy and tasty meals to students throughout Central Oregon this summer as part of its annual Summer Meals program.

Meals will be available at the following locations and and dates:

June 21 through Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Closed on June 20 and July 4.

Ensworth Elementary – 2150 NE Daggett Lane, Bend

Larkspur Park – 1700 SE Reed market Road, Bend

Silver Rail Elementary - 61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend

La Pine Elementary – 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

June 27 through Aug. 26, 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Closed on July 4 and July 15.

Boys & Girls Club Downtown at Bend-La Pine Schools Ed Center 520 NW Wall Street

Anyone 18 years old and younger may participate. All meals must be eaten on site. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children and may purchase a meal for $5.

Bend-La Pine Schools is an equal opportunity provider.