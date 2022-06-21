Oregon farmers, ranchers can apply for second round of disaster assistance funding
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture opened a second round of applications for the Oregon Disaster Assistance Program.
Oregon farmers and ranchers may apply for assistance from the remaining pool of about $19.5 million. ODAP applications are available through participating lending institutions.
The lenders are familiar with agriculture and are now accepting applications through July 19. To apply please contact one of the lending institutions below:
ODA launched the first round of ODAP applications on May 9. The deadline to apply was June 3. The participating lending institutions report 244 loans were issued during the first-round totaling $16,286.420. Of the loans issued, 147 were distributed to small farms or historically underserved. The average loan amount was $66,747.
ODAP Summary (as of June 21, 2022)
|County
|Applicants
|Award*
|County
|Applicants
|Award*
|Baker
|4
|$103,715
|Lane
|2
|$66,360
|Clackamas
|17
|$782,685
|Linn
|1
|$4,358
|Clatsop
|1
|$150,000
|Malheur
|18
|$1,435,050
|Columbia
|1
|$13,534
|Marion
|23
|$1,465,362
|Crook
|4
|$56,304
|Morrow
|6
|$294,822
|Curry
|2
|$300,000
|Multnomah
|3
|$239,883
|Deschutes
|3
|$306,181
|Polk
|2
|$150,132
|Douglas
|2
|$27,676
|Tillamook
|5
|$294,751
|Grant
|2
|$102,402
|Umatilla
|9
|$576,159
|Harney
|8
|$224,663
|Union
|7
|$307,032
|Hood River
|7
|$639,070
|Wallowa
|9
|$522,171
|Jackson
|14
|$826,414
|Wasco
|15
|$1,167,235
|Jefferson
|42
|$3,165,370
|Washington
|6
|$396,410
|Josephine
|1
|$4,167
|Wheeler
|3
|$155,464
|Klamath
|21
|$1,938,005
|Yamhill
|5
|$421,046
|Lake
|1
|$150,000
|No approved applications were received from Coos, Benton, Lincoln, Gilliam, and Sherman Counties.
|Award Amount by Farming Activity
|Farming Activity
|Applicants
|Award*
|Oilseed and Grain Farming
|18
|$1,512,671
|Vegetable and Melon Farming
|12
|$1,1,29,645
|Fruit and Nut Tree Farming
|56
|$3,949,744
|Greenhouse, Nursey and Floriculture Production
|1
|$97,012
|Other Crop Framing (hay, grass seed, mint, hops, hemp, etc)
|50
|$4,037,252
|Beef Cattle Ranching
|76
|$3,624,057
|Cattle Feedlot
|4
|$250,148
|Dairy Cattle and Milk Production
|19
|$1,460,687
|Hog and Pig Farming
|3
|$49,765
|Sheep and Goat Farming
|3
|$122,395
|Other Animal Production (equine, alpaca/llama, bison, worm, etc)
|2
|$53,042
ODAP requirements and eligibility remains the same in the second round.
Eligibility for ODAP is determined by
- percent loss in 2021
- measured against an operation’s 3-year average income
- with a maximum payment of $125,000 or $150,000.
Size of operation in acres, sales, or other metrics are not a factor for eligibility.
ODA created ODAP using a $40 million investment from the Oregon Legislature to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered financial losses during one or more of the natural disasters that hit the state in 2021. ODAP is designed to complement U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster assistance programs. Federal programs are accepting applications and USDA’s Disaster Tool can help navigate farmers and ranchers through the process.
For more information about the ODAP application process, a sample application, and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) please visit ODA’s ODAP webpage oda.direct/ODAP. All materials are also available in Spanish.
