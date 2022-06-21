Oregon farmers, ranchers can apply for second round of disaster assistance funding

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture opened a second round of applications for the Oregon Disaster Assistance Program.

Oregon farmers and ranchers may apply for assistance from the remaining pool of about $19.5 million. ODAP applications are available through participating lending institutions.

The lenders are familiar with agriculture and are now accepting applications through July 19. To apply please contact one of the lending institutions below:

ODA launched the first round of ODAP applications on May 9. The deadline to apply was June 3. The participating lending institutions report 244 loans were issued during the first-round totaling $16,286.420. Of the loans issued, 147 were distributed to small farms or historically underserved. The average loan amount was $66,747.

ODAP Summary (as of June 21, 2022)

County Applicants Award* County Applicants Award* Baker 4 $103,715 Lane 2 $66,360 Clackamas 17 $782,685 Linn 1 $4,358 Clatsop 1 $150,000 Malheur 18 $1,435,050 Columbia 1 $13,534 Marion 23 $1,465,362 Crook 4 $56,304 Morrow 6 $294,822 Curry 2 $300,000 Multnomah 3 $239,883 Deschutes 3 $306,181 Polk 2 $150,132 Douglas 2 $27,676 Tillamook 5 $294,751 Grant 2 $102,402 Umatilla 9 $576,159 Harney 8 $224,663 Union 7 $307,032 Hood River 7 $639,070 Wallowa 9 $522,171 Jackson 14 $826,414 Wasco 15 $1,167,235 Jefferson 42 $3,165,370 Washington 6 $396,410 Josephine 1 $4,167 Wheeler 3 $155,464 Klamath 21 $1,938,005 Yamhill 5 $421,046 Lake 1 $150,000 No approved applications were received from Coos, Benton, Lincoln, Gilliam, and Sherman Counties.

Award Amount by Farming Activity Farming Activity Applicants Award* Oilseed and Grain Farming 18 $1,512,671 Vegetable and Melon Farming 12 $1,1,29,645 Fruit and Nut Tree Farming 56 $3,949,744 Greenhouse, Nursey and Floriculture Production 1 $97,012 Other Crop Framing (hay, grass seed, mint, hops, hemp, etc) 50 $4,037,252 Beef Cattle Ranching 76 $3,624,057 Cattle Feedlot 4 $250,148 Dairy Cattle and Milk Production 19 $1,460,687 Hog and Pig Farming 3 $49,765 Sheep and Goat Farming 3 $122,395 Other Animal Production (equine, alpaca/llama, bison, worm, etc) 2 $53,042

ODAP requirements and eligibility remains the same in the second round.

Eligibility for ODAP is determined by

percent loss in 2021

measured against an operation’s 3-year average income

with a maximum payment of $125,000 or $150,000.

Size of operation in acres, sales, or other metrics are not a factor for eligibility.

ODA created ODAP using a $40 million investment from the Oregon Legislature to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered financial losses during one or more of the natural disasters that hit the state in 2021. ODAP is designed to complement U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster assistance programs. Federal programs are accepting applications and USDA’s Disaster Tool can help navigate farmers and ranchers through the process.

For more information about the ODAP application process, a sample application, and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) please visit ODA’s ODAP webpage oda.direct/ODAP. All materials are also available in Spanish.