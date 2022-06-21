Skip to Content
Oregon farmers, ranchers can apply for second round of disaster assistance funding

Oregon Dept. of Agriculture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture opened a second round of applications for the Oregon Disaster Assistance Program.

Oregon farmers and ranchers may apply for assistance from the remaining pool of about $19.5 million. ODAP applications are available through participating lending institutions.
The lenders are familiar with agriculture and are now accepting applications through July 19. To apply please contact one of the lending institutions below:

ODA launched the first round of ODAP applications on May 9. The deadline to apply was June 3. The participating lending institutions report 244 loans were issued during the first-round totaling $16,286.420. Of the loans issued, 147 were distributed to small farms or historically underserved. The average loan amount was $66,747.  

ODAP Summary (as of June 21, 2022)

CountyApplicantsAward* CountyApplicantsAward*
Baker4$103,715 Lane2$66,360
Clackamas17$782,685 Linn1$4,358
Clatsop1$150,000 Malheur18$1,435,050
Columbia1$13,534 Marion23$1,465,362
Crook4$56,304 Morrow6$294,822
Curry2$300,000 Multnomah3$239,883
Deschutes3$306,181 Polk2$150,132
Douglas2$27,676 Tillamook5$294,751
Grant2$102,402 Umatilla9$576,159
Harney8$224,663 Union7$307,032
Hood River7$639,070 Wallowa9$522,171
Jackson14$826,414 Wasco15$1,167,235
Jefferson42$3,165,370 Washington6$396,410
Josephine1$4,167 Wheeler3$155,464
Klamath21$1,938,005 Yamhill5$421,046
Lake1$150,000    
No approved applications were received from Coos, Benton, Lincoln, Gilliam, and Sherman Counties. 
Award Amount by Farming Activity
Farming ActivityApplicantsAward*
Oilseed and Grain Farming18$1,512,671
Vegetable and Melon Farming12$1,1,29,645
Fruit and Nut Tree Farming56$3,949,744
Greenhouse, Nursey and Floriculture Production1$97,012
Other Crop Framing (hay, grass seed, mint, hops, hemp, etc)50$4,037,252
Beef Cattle Ranching76$3,624,057
Cattle Feedlot4$250,148
Dairy Cattle and Milk Production19$1,460,687
Hog and Pig Farming3$49,765
Sheep and Goat Farming3$122,395
Other Animal Production (equine, alpaca/llama, bison, worm, etc)2$53,042

ODAP requirements and eligibility remains the same in the second round.

Eligibility for ODAP is determined by

  • percent loss in 2021
  • measured against an operation’s 3-year average income
  • with a maximum payment of $125,000 or $150,000.
    Size of operation in acres, sales, or other metrics are not a factor for eligibility.

ODA created ODAP using a $40 million investment from the Oregon Legislature to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered financial losses during one or more of the natural disasters that hit the state in 2021. ODAP is designed to complement U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster assistance programs. Federal programs are accepting applications and USDA’s Disaster Tool can help navigate farmers and ranchers through the process.

For more information about the ODAP application process, a sample application, and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) please visit ODA’s ODAP webpage oda.direct/ODAP. All materials are also available in Spanish.

