Donors empower Latino Community Association to reach challenge grant goal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Generous local donors have pushed the Latino Community Association across the finish line in its campaign to meet a $75,000 challenge match from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Thanks to the support of 31 returning donors and 165 new donors since July 2021, the Trust has granted LCA an additional $75,000 to advance its work to empower Latino families to thrive in Central Oregon.

LCA thanks the MCM (Maybelle Clark McDonald) Fund for a boost of $25,000 that spring-boarded the organization toward its goal. The Murdock grant caps a bountiful year for LCA: the most funds raised in its 22-year history.

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon.

In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year.

For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.