ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 15-22

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of July 15-22.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be working on the highway shoulder installing wildlife fencing, no traffic delays. Expected completion August 2022.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

Crews will be working on the shoulder, no traffic delays. Expected completion August 2022.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Expect delays for single-lane closures on the northbound lanes on 3rd St. from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels Monday through Friday. Crews also continue reconstruction of the intersection of Greenwood and 3rd, with single-lane closure in place Sunday through Thursday night from 7 pm to 7 am. Expect congestion and delays while traveling through the intersection. Expected completion fall 2023.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be working on the shoulder installing signs, no traffic delays. Expected project completion August 2022.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

Crews will be working on the shoulder installing signs, no traffic delays. Expected project completion July 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Flaggers and pilot cars are controlling traffic 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Expect 20 minute delays. Crews are grinding, paving and doing pipe work from MP 15.4 to MP 20.3.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of the bridge on NW Forest Lane continues through July 26. Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Contractor will continue to build embankment and work on reconstruction of the Frontage Road. Crews are also installing rebar and formwork for bridge ends. Expected project completion July 29th, 2022.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At milepost 69, traffic is now in the detour lanes next to the bridge. Crews have taken down the old bridge structure and are now building the new foundation. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40 mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Crews are working on pipes at milepost 267.4 to 268.7. Flaggers are controlling traffic 24 hours a day Monday through Friday, expect 20 minute delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork, paving, curbs and pipe work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Crews are working on U.S. 97 at Nevada Street bridge at milepost 273.6, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation canal bridge at milepost 273.7, and the Green Spring Bridge at milepost 277.

Crews have installed a slight shift in travel lanes at these locations and will be working on bridges behind concrete barrier. No delays expected.



WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

The full weekend closures of The Dalles bridge have ended for summer and will resume after Labor day. Crews will continue work on new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Section

Single lane closures are occurring nightly, expect minor delays. Contractor will set up signage and be working on site. Expected Completion September 2022.

