Oregon’s farmers markets mark National Farmers Market Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Farmers Markets Association joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13.

Farmers markets across Oregon will be holding special events including raffles, radio broadcasts, games and more to mark the occasion. We have over 130 markets statewide, which makes it easier than ever to join local food friends for this celebration.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. OFMA coordinates an Oregon Farmers Market Week in partnership with the FMC to celebrate the nourishing, seasonal bounty unique to this part of the country.

This year, both the national and state campaigns highlight the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems; by curating a marketplace for fresh, affordable, and nourishing food. Further, farmers markets are critical for developing resilience in our communities, as hubs for small business, local agriculture, and connection in these times.

This year is OFMA’s 35th anniversary. We are celebrating the considerable growth in the number of farmers markets in Oregon since our founding, over tenfold from 12 in 1987 to 136 markets today!

OFMA provides essential support and resources for folks looking to start, maintain and grow farmers markets. Farmers markets throughout the state have seen great success as a result of OFMA’s partnership. Last year, Oregon farmers markets were visited over 3.4 million times, hosted 6,900+ small businesses vendors, and generated over $61 million in sales. Studies have shown that the money spent at farmers markets stays local and fuels community economies. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers, which builds a stronger connection to our food. This connection also strengthens the equity and sustainability of our food system, which is increasingly vital for resilience in a global economy.

Join us in celebrating Farmers Market Week by heading out to a local market August 7-13. Consider trying a market you’ve never visited before, or traveling to one as a local food adventure. OFMA offers an online map tool to find a market near you: https://www.oregonfarmersmarkets.org/in-person-markets.

“Farmers markets are crucial components of a thriving food supply chain and we love to offer support and resources that help farmers markets and vendors flourish.” says Ashley Hess, Executive Director of OFMA. “Oregon has an amazing array of farmers markets that bring together a diverse network of folks looking to make a positive impact on their local communities. By shopping at a farmers market, you can carry out a small act of rebellion to collectively redistribute power and financial assets to small, local businesses.”

Oregon Farmers Market Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to support local agriculture and healthy communities by strengthening and promoting Oregon’s farmers markets. Learn more and find a market near you at www.oregonfarmersmarkets.org.