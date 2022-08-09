Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools receives funds from Les Schwab Foundation, OnPoint Credit Union

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools has received funding support in the amounts of $10,000 from OnPoint Community Credit Union and $7,500 from Les Schwab Foundation for its Classroom Grants for educators’ program for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Odette Adair, Board President for the Education Foundation states, “We are so grateful and humbled by the support of both OnPoint Community Credit Union and the Les Schwab Foundation. These generous donations will help us provide much needed program support for our Bend-LaPine K-12 educators who apply to us each year.

"Requests for funding of innovative and often vital classroom projects help stimulate learning and reduce the barriers in the classroom, especially at high-need schools in our district. Without OnPoint and Les Schwab, many educators would not have the resources they need for projects in the classroom.”

Odair went on to state that the Education Foundation has been unable to host its’ primary fundraiser the past two years due to the COVID 19 pandemic and donations like these are key to helping fund classroom projects not included in the school’s budgets.

For the past 34 years, the Education Foundation has focused on creating equitable opportunities for students and invested over $2.1 million into K-12 education in Bend-La Pine schools through its’ programs : 1) innovative Classroom Grants focusing on STEM, art, music & wellness, 2) needs-based Activity Fee support for middle and high school students served under Free and Reduced Meals to participate in athletics, and 3) Perseverance Award and Latino Scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

For more details about this program, the work of the Education Foundation or to donate, contact the Education Foundation at (541) 355-5660 or visit the website at www.engagedminds.org.

About the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

The Education Foundation, founded in 1988, prepares District students for success and the future through exceptional educational and extracurricular activities. Our strategic goals are to broaden and deepen support to our local public schools, foster creativity and innovation in the classroom and to engage community members in our schools.