Bend-La Pine Schools set ‘Winnie the Pooh’ school bus safety events for next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New bus riders, kindergarten students and their families are invited to learn about bus safety and take a spin on a school bus during the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety programs at Bend Transportation Department’s Bus Center next Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16 and 17.

During the events, families will watch a short movie featuring Winnie the Pooh, learn about the rules of bus riding and ride a bus together.

“The Winnie the Pooh Bus Safety events are a great opportunity for us to meet new bus riders and make sure they understand bus safety and how to ride our buses,” said Kim Crabtree, the school district's director of transportation. “These events give us time before the start of the year to answer questions and demonstrate the safety features of buses, so come September, both riders and families feel confident about students riding the bus.”

The popular, one-hour sessions are scheduled to take place at 501 SE Second Street in Bend (at the corner of Second Street and Wilson Avenue).

• Tuesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

At the events, students learn how to cross the street safely, line up to wait for the bus and about behavior expectations while riding the bus. A Spanish-speaking staff member will be available during all sessions. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety Program, contact 541-355-5702.