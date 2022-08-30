Family Access Network receives $25,000 grant from Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network (FAN) says it has received a generous $25,000 grant from Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation to support services across Central Oregon.

FAN places advocates directly in schools throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties to connect families who are low-income, unhoused, or experiencing poverty to basic-needs services. Through a single advocate, children and their family members can connect to a variety of resources, including food, school supplies, clothing, rent/utility relief, health care, and more, so that they can regain stability and self-sufficiency.

“We’re thrilled that Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation has chosen to partner with FAN to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon during these challenging times,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “Their priorities and mission align beautifully with FAN’s own vision of a community where children flourish and families thrive.”

The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation was established in 1998 to honor the life of Marie Lamfrom by continuing her support for Oregon causes. They aim to support and empower nonprofits financially, creatively, and strategically; facilitate and nurture human connection, learning, healing, and joy; pursue partnerships that value and empower those involved; to yield ongoing positive outcomes, alleviate human suffering, and promote thriving communities.

The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation prioritizes support in service to education & mentorship, arts & creativity, and health & well-being in Oregon and Washington State.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.