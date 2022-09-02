Commercial Matsutake mushroom harvest season opens Tuesday on four national forests

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The 2022 season for commercially harvesting Matsutake mushrooms will open on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests after Labor Day.

The commercial Matsutake mushroom harvesting season begins next Tuesday and runs through Nov. 6.

A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any Matsutake mushroom on national forests that is harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half-season permit (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days do not need to be consecutive). Harvesters must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID to purchase a permit.

During the past two commercial Matsutake mushroom harvesting seasons, the Forest Service offered permits free of charge, to provide for public and employee safety during COVID19. This year, the process returns to traditional permitting procedures.

The Crescent Ranger District, located at 136471 Hwy 97 North, Crescent, will be open Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and then resume their normal operational hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to purchase a permit.

Each purchase of a permit will include information and a map of areas open to harvest. The permit is NOT valid on state or private property. Areas closed to harvest include Crater Lake National Park, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, HJ Andrews Experimental Forest, and Research Natural Areas, Wilderness areas, Oregon Cascades Recreation Area (OCRA), campgrounds and other posted closed areas.

The Forest Service requires commercial harvesters to have written permission from the agency to camp on any National Forest lands. A campground for commercial harvesters opened August 30 at Little Odell Industrial Camp near Crescent Lake. The Crescent Ranger District manages the camp, which currently is available free of charge.

Site occupancy allows up to 8 persons and 2 vehicles. There are firepits, garbage service, and portable restrooms. Water is not available. Please verify and follow current Public Fire Use Restrictions. For more information about the Little Odell Industrial Camp and fire restrictions, contact Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.

For more information about the Matsutake mushroom program on the Deschutes National Forest, please call the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.