Camp Fire Central Oregon seeking professional photographers for Fall Photo Day fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- – Camp Fire Central Oregon is seeking professional photographers to help with its upcoming Fall Photo Day Fundraiser. The event, slated to take place on Saturday, October 22, is a chance for individuals and families to come have their portrait taken at Pioneer Park, in exchange for a donation to Camp Fire.

Camp Fire is a nonprofit organization that provides Central Oregon youth with equal access to quality out-of-school-time programs. Founded in 1916, its camps, clubs and after school opportunities give kids and teens the chance to shape their world through self discovery, community connection, and engagement with nature. Camp Fire also provides scholarships to youth who may otherwise not have the financial resources to attend.

“What’s great about this fundraiser is that all proceeds will go toward keeping our programs affordable for and accessible to youth in our community,” says Beth Getsinger, Camp Fire’s Special Projects Manager. “We will manage all the details of the event promotion, scheduling, donations and photo delivery, so the only thing our professional volunteer photographers need to do is show up for their scheduled shift, snap the photos, and have fun!”

The Fall Photo Fundraiser is timed to coincide with the fall foliage forecast, when autumn leaves are predicted to be turning and at their peak. Some additional details:

Participating photographers will be asked to volunteer for a three-hour shift of their choice: 11am-2pm or 2pm-5pm. We ask that they arrive 30 minutes before their shift start time to get set up.

Clients/donors will be scheduled in 30 minute time slots, so photographers can expect to have six portrait sessions during their shift.

Camp Fire will coordinate all client/donor scheduling and communications, both leading up to and day-of the fundraiser. We will have volunteer runners on site, one per photographer, ensuring photo sessions run seamlessly.

Client/donors may be individuals seeking a professional headshot or families seeking a family portrait. They will be promised a final product of 3-5 digital, edited/finalized images delivered within 2 weeks of the event (by November 5th).

Camp Fire will also coordinate delivery of photos for each client. Additionally, you will have the option of simply transferring your raw images to us and letting our staff photographer handle all post-production and editing.

Camp Fire will provide volunteer photographers with an "In-kind Services Donated" receipt that can be used as a tax write off for their photo business.

Professional photographers interested in volunteering can sign up right now. Contact: Beth Getsinger at bethg@campfireco.org or 541-382-4682.