OSU-Cascades to host free clinic for flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades will host a free clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on Friday, Oct. 14 for Central Oregon community members and OSU-Cascades students, faculty and staff.

The walk-up clinic is hosted in partnership with Deschutes County Health Services and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in the atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus at 1500 SW Chandler Avenue.

Free parking will be available to community members in the campus parking lot accessed via Simpson Avenue.

Flu shots will be available for ages 5 and up.

COVID-19 primary vaccinations will be available for children ages 5 and up and for adults. COVID-19 bivalent booster shots will be available for ages 12 and up. Only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will be available while supplies last.

For those who receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, providers will give instructions for receiving second doses or boosters.

No health insurance or identification is necessary to receive a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccination or booster. Participants may bring current vaccination cards, although they are not required as clinic staff will have access to electronic records.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu shot may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines, and side effects are similar whether the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot are given simultaneously or administered separately.

For additional information about the clinics or for accommodation requests related to a disability, contact 541-322-3100 or info@osucascades.edu.