Central Oregon Assn. of Realtors announce this year’s Building a Better Central Oregon award-winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® has selected and announced the 2022 Building a Better Central Oregon award-winners.
The BBCO Award’s purpose is to recognize those who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design, or use of materials.
Outstanding Outdoor Enhancement to SE Bend
Alpenglow Community Park
Presented to Bend Park and Recreation District
Outstanding Community Enhancement in Sisters
The Barn in Sisters
Outstanding Business Enhancement Project in Redmond
BASX Solutions
Presented to BASX Solutions, EDCO, SunWest Builders
Best Community Service Remodel in Redmond
Bethlehem Inn
Presented to Bethlehem Inn and BLRB Architects
Outstanding Architecture and Innovative Learning Environment
Caldera High School
Presented to Caldera High School and BBT Architects
Outstanding Public-Private Venture to Benefit the Local Veteran Community
Central Oregon Veterans Village
Presented to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach and Bend Heroes Foundation
Best Building Restoration
Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Bend
Presented to Domaine Serene and BLRB Architects
Best Gathering Place in NW Bend
The Grove
Presented to Project^
Excellence in Integrated Health and Community Service
Mosaic Medical Conners (Bend) and Madras Health Centers
Presented to Mosaic Medical, Jefferson County, and Housing Works
Outstanding Hospice Facility Fulfilling a Community Need
Partners in Care Hospice House
Presented to Partners in Care and COLE Architects
Best New Affordable Housing in Bend
Stillwater Crossing
Presented to Wishcamper Development Partners
Outstanding Community Repurpose/Enhancement Project
The Quad
Presented to Compass Commercial and Next Development Group
COAR will present the awards on October 19, from 4-6 PM at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. The event is sponsored by Porchlight Property Inspection Services and Mid Oregon Credit Union. For tickets, please visit coar.com. The presentation will also be viewable on COAR’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
