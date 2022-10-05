OHA holding Psilocybin Fall Business Forum

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ() -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority in partnership with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office of Small Business Assistance is holding a Psilocybin Fall Business Forum event on Wednesday, Oct.19 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Psilocybin Fall Business Forum is a free one-day virtual event open to the public. The event will include a series of Zoom presentations offered by various state agency partners.

Session topics throughout the day will cover important business considerations for those interested in licensure under M109, the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about challenges and resources for new businesses in this emerging sector.

More details can be found in the Event Program, now available on the Psilocybin Fall Business Forum webpage.

Real-time captioning (CART), and simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) will be provided in all sessions, except for the special session with the Office of Small Business Assistance at the end of the day which will be in a different format. If you would like to request interpretation services or other accommodations during the special session, please e-mail: business.sos@sos.oregon.gov by Oct. 16.

If you need any assistance with language or accessibility formats, please contact the Oregon Psilocybin Services team at: 971-341-1713, 711 TTY or OHA.Psilocybin@odhsoha.oregon.gov and every effort will be made to respond to requests received in advance. Submitting your request as early as possible is greatly appreciated.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Where: Virtual - Zoom Links can be found on the Psilocybin Fall Business Forum webpage.

Background: Ballot Measure 109 (M109), also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was voted into law by Oregonians in Nov. 2020. M109 directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services. OHA is in a two-year development period extending from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is building a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board, Rules Advisory Committees (RACs), and the public to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.

For the latest updates, Sign Up Here.