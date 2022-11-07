Skip to Content
OSU Master Gardener training being offered, seeking program applicants

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information.

The program will be a hybrid training, with both online and in-person learning.  In person classes will be held on Tuesdays, January 17 - March 21, 2023 at the OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service in Redmond, with hands-on training through September. 

Applications must be received no later than January 3rd.  Cost is $280 and includes tuition, textbook and supplies. Partial scholarships are available.  Only interested in classroom training?  Ask us how!  

More information at:   https://beav.es/5xz

