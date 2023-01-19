COCC professional development center seeks industry-savvy instructors, advisers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, a workforce resource for noncredit skill-building, training and entrepreneurial assistance, is looking for talented and experienced business leaders to share their expertise as instructors.

Areas of need include general business knowledge, leadership, bookkeeping, accounting and QuickBooks, as well as demonstrated ability speaking to groups. Courses range from three hours to 30 hours per term and time commitment for teaching is flexible. The professional development center is also seeking a forklift instructor to teach once a quarter and occasionally provide a contracted class.

Instructors are independent contractors, paid by the hour or class. Interested individuals should contact 541-383-7575 or cbipd@cocc.edu.

“We are always planning new courses and welcome course ideas from those who would like to teach for us and bring their expertise to the regional business landscape,” said Ken Betschart, director of COCC’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development. Visit cocc.edu/cbipd to see the full range of curriculum currently offered.

Additionally, the college’s Small Business Development Center, cocc.edu/sbdc, is seeking advisers to join its team of experienced business leaders, who assist local businesses as part of a national network. Advisers help Central Oregon small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their goals through consultation, from startup to selling a business. Contact 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu to learn more.

For more information on the Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, contact Ken Betschart at 541-383-7275 or kbetschart@cocc.edu.