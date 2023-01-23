Red Cross urges blood donations now for stocks when winter weather hits; Jan. 30 blood drive at Bend PD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives − especially now, as they work to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to donate. To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 23-31

January 24

Hotel Vance, 1455 SW Broadway, Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Bateman Carroll, 520 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 25

Big Pink, 111 SW 5th Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Abernathy Grange 346, 15745 Harley Ave., Oregon City, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Medical Homes, 2644 Suzanne Way, Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

January 26

Fred Meyer, 11565 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Happy Valley Library, 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley, OR, 10:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, 701 Black Oak Dr., Medford, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

January 27

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 255 Maxwell Rd., Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 30

Starbucks, 16798 SW Edy Rd., Sherwood, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

US Digital, 1400 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

City of Bend Police Dept., 555 NE 15th St., Bend, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

January 31

Vancouver Toyota, 10455 NE 53rd St., Vancouver, WA, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Even Hotel, 2133 Centennial Plaza, Eugene, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lausmann Annex, 200 S Ivy St., Medford, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.