Sisters Folk Festival announces new music and art festival, Big Ponderoo, coming in June

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival announces Big Ponderoo, a brand-new music festival bringing progressive bluegrass and Americana music to two stages, celebrating the thriving music and arts community of Sisters.

The festival will take place June 23-25 at Sisters Art Works and Three Creeks Brewing production facility.

The lineup includes The War and Treaty, The Travelin’ McCourys, Corb Lund, Margo Cilker, Jon Stickley Trio, Mile Twelve, Twisted Pine, Never Come Down, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, and FY5, with a full lineup announcement coming later in the spring.

SFF’s new endeavor will strengthen community by bringing three distinct elements to Sisters the week of June 18-25.

To kick off the festivities, Camp Ponderoo, an immersive bluegrass jam camp will be held at Sisters Art Works June 18-21.

Mike Finders, band leader of FY5 and the camp’s director says, “At Camp Ponderoo, pickers get to work with FY5, a veteran bluegrass and roots music band from Colorado, on arranging, jamming, and performing acoustic music with other players from around the Western US.

"With programming for fiddle, mandolin, bass, guitar, banjo, singing, harmony and songwriting, the camp offers a student-centered style, where the pickers are jamming, working on arrangements, polishing vocal harmonies, workshopping lyrics, and eventually performing with their peers.”

Organizers are planning the Ponderoo Arts Experience, to take place throughout the week, with workshops and artist sessions that explore self-expression through the visual arts. These workshops are planned for June 22 and 23 in Sisters.

The celebration will culminate with three days of live music June 23-25. As part of the community outreach of Big Ponderoo, all are welcome to join in a free community event Friday, June 23 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Sisters Art Works. Attendees can enjoy live music from festival bands Never Come Down and Twisted Pine, food vendors, beer, wine and cider for purchase, art displays and interactive arts events.

Both music venues will be “festival style” with no tents or seating provided; attendees will be encouraged to bring tarps, blankets and low festival chairs, along with their dancing shoes

Two-day all events tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb 8 at 10 a.m. at https://aftontickets.com/BigPonderoo. Tickets will be available through a tiered pricing mode. The initial 500 tickets will be offered at a $25 early bird discount for $150 (limit 2 per person); the remaining tickets will be sold at the advance price of $175 per ticket. Tickets for youth ages 6-17 are $70 each; children 5 and under attend free.

Single-day tickets will be available for purchase later this spring. Additional information can be found at www.bigponderoo.com Be sure to follow @BigPonderoo on Instagram for festival updates and lineup information.