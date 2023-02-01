Pregnancy Resource Centers announce free childbirth class in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon is excited to announce an upcoming free childbirth class in Bend.

Date: Friday, February 10th- March 17th

Time: 6:00pm- 7:30pm

Location: Trinity Lutheran School, Modular J (Room J2), 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend, OR

Cost: Free – Registration required at prcco.org/birthclass

We are so excited to be able to offer all of our clients who are 20-32 weeks pregnant, a free in-person birthing class, taught by one of our trained nurses.

From a former class participant: “Thank you for giving us this opportunity to gain knowledge and confidence, but also just for being such kind and supporting souls. I really enjoyed the time with everyone, especially the insights gained from your experiences. This was a very meaningful experience for me and I felt like it helped me address and overcome certain fears.”

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to offer another free resource to our families who need the hand UP. We are thankful for our faithful donors who have also made this possible” said Stormie Van Patten, development director.

This childbirth education class will prepare you and your support partner for the birthing experience. The goal of the childbirth series is that you know your rights and options and have the authority to voice your choices and desires. By participating in the class, you will learn the process of birth and understand the decisions and options you need to make to have the healthiest and most positive labor and delivery experience.

Visit for more information: https://www.prcco.org/birthclass/

ABOUT PRCCO

For over 27 years the Pregnancy Resource Center has been serving women facing planned and unplanned pregnancies throughout Central Oregon. We provide free pregnancy services to EVERY person who comes through our doors without regard to finances, religion or socio-economic status. Our vision is to see lives transformed and we accomplish that through one-on-one personal relationships with our clients. We do not take money from local, state or federal government and are fully funded by local donors and supporters. We have locations in Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.

INQUIRIES: info@prcco.org