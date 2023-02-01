Red Cross seeks blood donations to avoid shortages, offers Amazon gift card

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.

As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types – particularly Type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet the needs of patients like Noelle, who needed three transfusions during an open-heart surgery. Her grandmother, Pamela Richardson, has dedicated herself to donating blood as a thank you to those who saved her granddaughter’s life.

“They had to replace her blood three times. The whole surgical team thought they were going to lose this baby on the operating table. They just kept pumping her full of blood,” recalls Pamela. “She survived because people had donated blood that she could have.” Pamela adds, “Donating once every eight weeks is the least I can do to thank people and the health care community for saving her life.”

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 2-14

February 2

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16317 SE Bluff Rd., Sandy, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

February 3

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Banks Fire District 13, 13430 NW Main St., Banks, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond St. Suite 110, Bend, OR, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

February 6

Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St., Portland, OR, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kingpins PDX, 3550 SE 92nd Ave., Portland, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Talent Community Center, 104 E Main St., Talent, OR, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

February 8

Clear Auto Center, 4000 SW Hocken Ave., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 SE Minter Bridge Rd., Hillsboro, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Elks Lodge, 350 Belton Rd., Saint Helens, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Mountain View High School, 1500 SE Blairmont, Vancouver, WA, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

February 14

Bank of America, 121 SW Morrison, Portland, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

River View Cemetery, 306 S. Taylor Ferry Rd., Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10509 SE 5th St., Vancouver, WA, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.