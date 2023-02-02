Soroptimist International of Bend’s 17th annual Community Baby Shower now underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the next two months, you can make a donation of clothing (gently used or new), blankets, diapers or hygiene items to help keep the babies and toddlers of our community warm and comfortable.

All donations collected by Soroptimist International of Bend are distributed by the Deschutes County Department of Human Services to local families in need who cannot afford basic baby care.

Collection baskets are placed citywide, making it easy to participate. Drop off unwrapped items at the convenient locations listed below. With the cooperation of local businesses, retirement homes and a generous community, we make it a priority to ensure our little ones will be warm and their families know that our community cares for their well being. (Please note: used car seats cannot be accepted.)

The Quilt Basket – 20225 Badger Road, Bend

Jake’s Diner – 2210 US Hwy 20, Bend

Harcourts: the Garner Group Real Estate – 2762 NW Crossing Drive, Ste 100, Bend

Hopscotch Kids – 1303 NW Galveston, Bend

Lovejoy’s Market – 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend

Osteo-Strong – 1543 NE 3rd, Bend

For more details on the SI Bend Community Baby Shower please contact the co-chairs Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and/or Shari Anderson – 541-678-5779. web site: www.sibend.org

Celebrating 80 Years of Service 1943 – 2023

Service never goes out of style. Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend) has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. It is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend offering educational awards to local women, and supports Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, The Loft and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking, especially from the sex slave trade, through the campaign “Free the Girls”. More info is available at – www.sibend.org

A non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization ---Foundation Tax ID #27-0010575