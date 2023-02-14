C.O. middle schools to compete in regional Oregon Battle of the Books Tournament

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2023 regional Oregon Battle of the Books tournament will take place on Saturday, March 18th at Seven Peaks School.

Registration of teams and training for volunteers starts at 11:30am. Seven Peaks School will welcome Bend’s Mayor, Melanie Kebler, who will kick off the competition with opening remarks at 12p for the 6th - 8th grade student participants.

Approximately 16 middle schools from throughout Central Oregon will compete in the regional competition. The top team will move on to compete at the state OBOB finals in April at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

At Bend’s regional Battle of the Books, teams will participate in a round-robin, quiz bowl-type competition hosted by Seven Peaks School.

Students in each division read up to 16 books and answer questions on the content of those books written by volunteer teams of teachers, librarians, and others.

Participation in this competition fosters a love of reading in students and can generate much excitement about academic achievement. The program continues to grow each year to the point now where thousands of students participate at the school level in this important literary enterprise.

In many schools the final school team is selected in a competition held in front of the entire student body, so the reach of the program extends beyond just participating team members. The positive image of reading created by the Battle of the Books has incalculable effects on attitudes toward reading.

We celebrate all middle school students in Central Oregon who are participating in the 2023 Oregon Battle of the Books!

For more information visit:

Oregon Battle of the Books http://www.oregonbattleofthebooks.org