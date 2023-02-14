Roundhouse Foundation awards $50,000 grant to Family Access Network for its work in rural communities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network (FAN) said Tuesday it received a $50,000 grant from Roundhouse Foundation to support their work in rural Central Oregon communities during the 2022-23 school year.

FAN advocates have already assisted over 5,000 children and their family members in need this school year, providing connections to basic essentials, the group said in a news release, which continues below:

Rural communities often face additional barriers to assistance, like lack of health care, transportation, and food resources. FAN advocates provide a convenient way for families to find connections to crucial services quickly.

“These grant funds have already assisted many rural residents, keeping families housed and keeping kids in school, equipped to learn,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director. “We’re very grateful for Roundhouse Foundation’s partnership in ensuring children in rural Central Oregon have a chance to thrive.”

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership, and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations.

The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.