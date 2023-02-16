Oregon State Fire Marshal seeks nominations for 2023 Golden, Silver Sparky Awards

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Do you know someone who has done an exceptional job improving fire prevention and safety within their community? Let’s recognize them for their outstanding work!

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is accepting nominations for the 2023 Golden and Silver Sparky Awards.

These awards honor and recognize people for their outstanding achievements in fire prevention and safety education. The Golden Sparky acknowledges a member of the Oregon fire service, and the Silver Sparky recognizes a member of the public.

“We know Oregonians are doing great work around fire prevention and safety in their communities. This is a great opportunity to honor their achievements,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Past recipients were instrumental in creating fire adapted communities, leading smoke alarm installations at the neighborhood level, and advocating for fire safety through creative campaigns.”

The nomination deadline is April 3. Include an explanation and examples of your nominee’s contributions to preventing fires and fire losses in Oregon. Anyone can submit a nomination; you do not have to be a fire service member to nominate someone. Nomination forms can be found on the OSFM’s website.

Please email nominations to OSFM.PublicAffairs@osp.oregon.gov or mail them to OSFM Public Affairs, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR, 97317.