Camp Fire C.O. celebrates Absolutely Incredible Kid Day with free ice skating for youth Thursday at The Pavilion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Camp Fire Central Oregon celebrates the 26th annual Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® on Thursday at The Pavilion in Bend with free ice skating for any person under 18 years old.

Youths must be accompanied by an adult and arrive by 3:30 pm. It's limited to the first 200 kids in the door. Youth are encouraged to bring helmets for skating, as supplies are limited.

FREE EVENT and open to the public. No previous involvement with Camp Fire Central Oregon required. Event includes plenty of time on the ice, plus we'll have unique AIKD activities, tasty treats, plus a raffle kick-off to help raise camp scholarship funds for local youth!

WHEN - Thursday, March 16th, 2:30-4:15 pm

WHERE - The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Dr, Bend, OR 97702

WHO - Camp Fire Central Oregon, and the youth and families of our community.

WHY - How often do we stop to tell the kids and teens in our lives how incredible they are? This is why Camp Fire founded Absolutely Incredible Kid Day®(AIKD) in 1997 as encouragement to activate millions of adults across the U.S. to write/tell a young person in their life what makes them incredible.

Every year, on the third Thursday of March, thousands of adults send notes, emails, letters, texts, and videos to encourage and inspire young people across the country. 2023 AIKD is officially March 17th (Camp Fire's birthday!), though we will be celebrating locally with our event on March 16.​ ​We will be encouraging adults beforehand—and at the 3/16 event—to write meaningful, encouraging, and empowering letters to the young people in their lives.

Participating in AIKD is a simple, meaningful way to let youth know how much they are appreciated. Words are powerful. Young lives are changed by this day and a simple act of your encouragement, love, and kindness.

We are so grateful to our sponsors and partners for this event, including Bend Parks & Recreation, Walmart of Bend, Safeway at Century Drive in Bend, and Washington Trust Bank!