Partners in Care CEO appointed to statewide hospice association board

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Partners In Care, the leading provider of hospice, home health and palliative care in the Central Oregon region, announced Monday that CEO Greg Hagfors has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Oregon Hospice and Palliative Care Association.

OHPCA appointed nine new Board of Directors members from across the state of Oregon. OHPCA's board consists of members from four distinct categories: Hospice Providers, Other Health Care Providers, Palliative Care Providers, and Community Representatives. Partners In Care will function as an advocate for hospice organizations east of the Cascades through Hagfors’ representation on the board.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as a board member for the Oregon Hospice and Palliative Care Association,” said Hagfors. “Partners In Care is interdependent with other post-acute care providers in Central Oregon, and we work closely together to support patients and families in need of care. I look forward to adding value to the future of hospice and palliative care in the state.”

Greg Hagfors is a familiar name to many in Central Oregon both as a Bend resident and having served as chief executive officer of the Bend Memorial Clinic (now Summit Healthcare) from 2011 to 2016. In addition to helping the clinic grow, he was involved as a board member and chaired the finance committee of the Central Oregon Health Council for nearly three years. In 2016, he became managing director of Castling Partners, providing performance improvement support for the health system and physician owned medical practices. He joined the Partners In Care team as CEO in April 2022.

Over the past year, Hagfors has led Partners In Care through the opening of its new Hospice House, as well as its expansion of administrative spaces to support the growing team.

Under his leadership and for the second year in a row, Partners In Care was recognized with five stars on the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Hospice Survey, which measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams. This recognition places Partners In Care in the upper 5% of hospice programs in Oregon and 10% nationally.

Star ratings are posted at Medicare Compare, which provides a single user-friendly interface that consumers can use to make informed healthcare decisions based on data such as cost, quality of care, volume of services, and caregiver feedback including the willingness to recommend a hospice.

Of those families surveyed by Medicare, 94 percent would recommend Partners In Care hospice services to others seeking care, 10% higher than the national average.

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the largest and leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 150 volunteers.

Six integrated service lines include Hospice care provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Hospice House inpatient facility; Home Health provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss. Learn more at www.partnersbend.org