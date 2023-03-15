Pacific Power Foundation announces grants to 4 Central Oregon arts, cultural organizations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities. To support their vital work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves.

The grants will help fund projects ranging from Shakespeare performances with American Sign Language interpretation to free music events, and from programming that engages diverse youth in public art projects to museums that share regional cultural history.

“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”

This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation’s four annual grant cycles.

The following four grants totaling $13,000 were given to local organizations supporting communities in Central Oregon:

Deschutes Public Library Foundation for its A Novel Idea literary celebration that includes author appearances, programs and workshops.

High Desert Chamber Music for free pop-up concerts that bring classical music to the public in unique outdoor settings.

High Desert Museum to address K-12 education disparities, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, by expanding access to engaging STEM educational experiences for rural students and students from families experiencing low incomes.

Redmond Senior Center for website improvements that include offering information in Spanish and allowing electronic signup for Meals-on-Wheels and other services.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since its establishment in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.