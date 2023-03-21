Oregon Dutch Bros to support Make-A-Wish Oregon with Friday fundraiser

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All Dutch Bros locations in Oregon will donate $1 from every drink sold this Friday to Make-A-Wish Oregon, an organization dedicated to providing strength, hope and transformation for children with critical illnesses.

Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel (TM) energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities.

"There are more than 350 children living in Oregon and SW Washington who are waiting for their wish to come true right now," said Kaitlyn Bolduc, Make-A-Wish Oregon Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We know a wish experience can be a game-changer for a child battling a critical illness, which is why we are determined to grant the wish of every eligible child.”