Youth Takeover set at downtown Bend’s First Friday Art Walk event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Youth Takeover is back for the April First Friday for the second year in a row! On Friday, April 7, you will be able to see art, listen to music, and watch dancers from among students across Central Oregon in Downtown Bend!

The art walk begins at five o’clock.

“Our students are so excited to have their work on display in our community,” Julia Reynolds, Art Instructor at Caldera High School and event organizer said. “This year, the focus will be on our Scholastic Art winners. This is a national awards program to honor artists at the middle and high school level.”

Schedule for the day:

5:00pm: Youth Takeover begins

5:00-6:00pm: Central Oregon School of Ballet performs at The Commons Plaza

6:30-7:00pm: Scholastic Art Award Ceremony

7:00-8:00pm: Terpsichorean Dance Studio performs at The Commons Plaza

List of participating businesses who will be hosting local students: