Youth Takeover set at downtown Bend’s First Friday Art Walk event
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Youth Takeover is back for the April First Friday for the second year in a row! On Friday, April 7, you will be able to see art, listen to music, and watch dancers from among students across Central Oregon in Downtown Bend!
The art walk begins at five o’clock.
“Our students are so excited to have their work on display in our community,” Julia Reynolds, Art Instructor at Caldera High School and event organizer said. “This year, the focus will be on our Scholastic Art winners. This is a national awards program to honor artists at the middle and high school level.”
Schedule for the day:
5:00pm: Youth Takeover begins
5:00-6:00pm: Central Oregon School of Ballet performs at The Commons Plaza
6:30-7:00pm: Scholastic Art Award Ceremony
7:00-8:00pm: Terpsichorean Dance Studio performs at The Commons Plaza
List of participating businesses who will be hosting local students:
- The Commons Café will be hosting artists
- Premier Property will be hosting musicians
- Backporch Coffee will be hosting artists
- Brownbag Popcorn Co. will be hosting artists
- Birkenstock of Bend will be hosting artists
- Desperado Boutique will be hosting musicians
- Cascade Sotheby’s Realty will be hosting artists
- Smith Rock Records will be hosting artists
- Bellatazza will be hosting musicians
- Dudley’s Bookshop Café will be hosting artists
- Tin Pan Theater will be hosting artists
- Deschutes Brewery will be hosting musicians
- Goody’s Chocolates will be hosting artists
- Wildflowers of Oregon will be hosting artists
- Tactics will be hosting artists