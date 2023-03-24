It’s a slam dunk for pet lovers: Humane Society of C. Oregon offers ‘March Madness’ adoption special

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon has a steal of a deal on adoptions during March Madness. All adopters receive a slam dunk discount of 25% off animals younger than six months, and 50% off animals older than six months March 25 through April 3.

All adopters also get the opportunity to shoot a basketball into a hoop and score a free adoption.

Visit the Humane Society of Central Oregon and see who steals your heart! The shelter is filled with a variety of puppies, dogs, cats and small animals.

You will walk away a winner with a new best friend that includes the full adoption care package of the spay or neuter surgery, first vaccination, microchip identification, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, leash or carrying box, ID tag, free pet food & more!

The Bend animal shelter is open Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and is located on SE 27th Street a half mile South of Reed Market Road. For more information call 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org to see the animals anxiously waiting to make your house their new home.