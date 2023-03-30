Soroptimist International of Bend’s ‘Bras from Bend’ drive seeks donations throughout April

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since 2011, the women of Central Oregon have been donating gently used and new bras to Soroptimist International of Bend’s “Bras from Bend” drive. It is amazing what an impact of a no longer needed undergarment can make on other women halfway around the world.

All bras are sent to the nonprofit Free the Girls (freethegirls.org). They are then sent to countries in Africa and Latin America, where women who have been rescued from the sex slave trade are assisted out of poverty.

These women are given the opportunity to earn a living by selling used clothing and to create a better life for themselves and their families. It is a direct and simple act to help other women.

Please give support during the month of April and drop your bras in the Soroptimist of Bend Bra Boxes at the following locations. Donations are always welcome, to help defray the cost of shipping.

More details are available at www.sibend.org. Thank you.

Locations:

Bamboo Hair Salon & Spa, 405 NE Third Street

Chic and Shabby Hair Salon, 2669 NE Twin Knolls

Deschutes Children’s Foundation, 2125 Daggett Lane

Little Hair Shoppe, 2669 NE Twin Knolls

Mariposa Beauty, 2880 NE Hwy. 20 (across from Barnes & Nobles)

###

Celebrating 80 Years of Service 1943 - 2023

Service never goes out of style . Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students,

plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, J Bar J, Dawn’s House and more.

Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach program “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact www.sibend.org.