Deschutes County heritage organizations set to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month

Visit Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – May is National Historic Preservation Month, and the Deschutes Historical Museum announces the 2023 schedule of events with heritage partners from around the county.

The Deschutes County Historical Society and our partners celebrate the myriad of ways that historic preservation enhances our quality of life. With a full schedule of events, it is easy to understand why This Place Matters.  A full list of events is available on the Deschutes Historical Museum website at www.deschuteshistory.org/historic-preservation-month/.

The public is also invited to kick-off preservation month on Friday, May 5 at 5 pm at Red Chair Gallery in the corner of the historic O’Kane Building, one of the most important historic buildings in downtown Bend. There will be a scavenger hunt and tours of the second floor of the building, where many city and county officials had their first offices between 1916 and 1930 and where Hugh and Helen O’Kane lived.

What is historic preservation? Historic preservation means saving the story of us—the communities we cherish, the parks we love, the buildings we admire, the little stories we always share with visitors. From ancient cultures through the growth of our communities among the sagebrush, it is about saving the places, buildings, artifacts, stories, and memories that preserve and enhance our story.

For information, email info@deschuteshistory.org.

Kelly Cannon-Miller

Executive Director
Deschutes Historical Museum

Deschtues County Historical Society

www.deschuteshistory.org

